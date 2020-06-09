eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) has priced $300M of 1.900% senior unsecured notes due 2025 at 103.432% of the principal amount and $450M of 2.700% senior unsecured notes due 2030 at 103.176% of the principal amount.

These notes are an addition to previously issued 1.900% 2025 notes and 2.700% 2030 notes and will be having the same terms.

Closing date is June 15, 2020.

Net proceeds, along with other available funds, will be used to purchase any and all of the 2.875% notes due 2021, fund the redemption price of the 2021 Notes eBay may redeem pursuant to the exercise of its rights to redeem the 2021 notes, make the payment of related premiums, fees and expenses and any remaining net proceeds for general corporate purposes, which may include capital expenditures, share repurchases, repayment of other indebtedness and possible acquisitions.