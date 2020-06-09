New Gold (NYSEMKT:NGD) agrees to sell its Blackwater mining development project in British Columbia to Artemis Gold (OTCPK:ARGTF) for C$190M in cash.

New Gold also will receive a gold stream on 8% gold produced from Blackwater, reducing to 4% of gold production once 280K oz. has been delivered to the company.

New Gold also will acquire as much as 9.9% of Artemis' common shares for C$20M at the deal closing.

At year-end 2019, Blackwater's proven and probable mineral reserves totaled 8.2M oz. of gold and 60.8M oz. of silver.