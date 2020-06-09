Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) falls 6.8% in premarket trading after pricing its public offering of 8M shares of common stock, all of which are being offered through a forward sale agreement, at $37.35 per share.

SRC closed trading on Monday at $39.94.

In connection with the forward sale agreement, the forward purchaser (or its affiliate) is expected to borrow from third parties and sell to the underwriters an aggregate of 8M shares of SRC common stock.

If the forward purchaser (or its affiliate) doesn't deliver and sell all of the shares to be sold by it to the underwriters, the company will issue and sell to the underwriters a number of shares of its common stock equal to the number of shares that the forward purchaser (or its affiliate) does not deliver and sell, and the number of shares underlying the forward sale agreement will be decreased by the number of shares that the SRC issues and sells.

