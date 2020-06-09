Hudson Executive Investment (HECCU) prices its IPO of 36M units at $10.00 per unit.

The units will be listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "HECCU"

Trading commences today.

Each unit consists of one share of Class A common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable to purchase one share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share.

After the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "HEC" and "HECCW," respectively.