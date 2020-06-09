International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) has priced $750M of 5.25% senior secured notes due 2029.

Closing date is expected to occur on June 19, 2020.

Proceeds will be used to fund an offer to purchase for cash $300M of its $1.5B of 6.250% senior secured notes due 2022, to repay utilizations and pay related accrued interest under company's revolving credit facilities, to pay certain debt issuance costs incurred in connection with the offering and certain fees and expenses incurred in connection with the Tender Offer, to increase cash on hand or any combination of the foregoing.