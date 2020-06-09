Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) has won 10-year contract worth $378M to provide and modernize a variety of end-user services to The Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) selected diverse workforce, including service desk support, business and administrative systems infrastructure support, training services, and IT asset management.

“This is a benchmark win for our U-Centric approach,” said Jeff Raver, vice president and interim general manager for SAIC’s Solutions and Technology Group. “By leveraging the benefits of automation and focusing on proactive delivery of services using a personalized approach, we will be able to provide FAA’s 50,000 person workforce with the tools and capabilities they need to be successful.”