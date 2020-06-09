Citing the post-deal integration risks, Guggenheim downgrades T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) from Buy to Neutral and pulls the $95 price target.

Analyst Michael McCormack sees "a lot of heavy lifting ahead" after closing the Sprint deal due to the integration risks and executive changes.

McCormack notes that TMUS is facing "a tough subscriber quarter" due to the pandemic.

The analyst has valuation concerns with shares up over 30% YTD, which indicates "that the Street is already baking in significant synergy benefits, but discounting the risks that lie ahead."