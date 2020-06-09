Wells Fargo hikes eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) to an Equal Weight rating after having it set at Underweight.

"We view accelerating growth and persistence of digital demand as strong positives that likely outweigh enhanced fulfillment capabilities among omnichannel players," writes analyst Brian Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald team remain cautious on EBAY's longer-range growth potential and also believe the market is potentially overestimating the value creation opportunity associated with the Classifieds strategic review process, but see exceptionally strong sector tailwinds.

Wells Fargo assigns a price target of $50 to eBay vs. the average sell-side PT of $48.08.