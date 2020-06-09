Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) has expanded its partnership with Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) adding the co-development of a second companion diagnostic in oncology.

The test, run on TMO's Ion Torrent Genexus System, will be used to identify low-grade glioma patients with IDH1 and IDH2 genetic mutations that may be suitable for Agios' vorasidenib (AG-881).

Under the terms of the agreement, both companies will collaboratively validate the biomarkers for the test using TMO's Oncomine Precision Assay. TMO will retain the right to commercialize the test globally and will lead regulatory filings.

The parties inked their first agreement in 2017 aimed at developing a companion diagnostic for Tibsovo (ivosidenib).