Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) says it has registered ~$4.98B of loans, or 48K loans, with the U.S. Small Business Administration in the Paycheck Protection Program, according to slides for its presentation at the Morgan Stanley Financials Conference.

Average loan size is $103K; supports more than 525K jobs.

Expects significant percentage of loan forgiveness, with accelerated income recognition likely beginning in Q3 2020.

Regarding payment relief during the pandemic, ~7% of its Consumer Banking loan portfolio is in forbearance at May 31; pace of new forbearance requests slowed dramatically in May.

Observes "broadly stable early-stage delinquency trends for retail loans not in forbearance."

Also says a meaningful percentage of customers in forbearance continue to pay (~20% across the retail portfolio).