Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) says it is resuming construction of its hot-briquetted iron plant in Toledo, Ohio, and accelerating the restart of its Tilden mining operations in Michigan.

The Toledo plant construction was temporarily shut down on March 20 amid the coronavirus, and the company says it has started the process of remobilizing the workforce to complete the project.

The Tilden mine was idled in mid-April with a restart expected in July, but Cliffs now plans to restart it later this month due to faster than expected improvement in steel demand from AK Steel's clients.