Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) prices its public offering of 20M depositary shares at $25.00 each, with each depositary share representing 1/1,000th of a 4.625% cumulative preferred share of beneficial interest, series L.

The offering is expected to result in $500M of gross proceeds (assuming no exercise of the underwriters’ overallotment option) and to close on or about June 17, 2020.

Expects to use the proceeds to make investments in self-storage facilities and in entities that own self-storage facilities, for the development of self-storage facilities and for general corporate purposes, which may include redemption of, in whole or in part, its 5.375% cumulative preferred shares, series V, or any other series of its preferred shares.