Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) says it is accelerating its structural cost reduction plans, with a global reduction of ~10% of salaried employees expected to be substantially complete in H1 2021.

Compensation of salaried employees will be cut by 10%-20% through H1 2021, which the company expects will save $10M-$15M per quarter, and board compensation will be cut by 20%.

Kennametal also will continue temporary shutdowns and reduced production schedules to align manufacturing capacity to anticipated customer demand.

The company now anticipates $65M-$75M in annualized benefits from its restructuring actions vs. $25M-$30M expected previously, and related pre-tax charges of $90M-$100M from $55M-$60M expected previously.