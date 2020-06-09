Wells Fargo resets price targets higher across the lodging sector after it adjusts to the pace of travel demand. The lodging sector has been making a slow trek higher from the mid-March lows.

"Our PTs were based on the multiples pre COVID-19 plus half the premium received 2 yrs post the prior shocks, on 2021/22E EBITDA. It is now our belief that historically achieved premiums on 2022E EBITDA is more appropriate given the pace of demand recovery to date, the continued expectation of a commercially available vaccine in 1H 2021 which should put the industry on an accelerated path of recovery, and our view that 2022E should be a more normalized demand/expense period."

Wells says if history serves as a guide, prices should have room to run in the near term but could retrace their gains as they have historically, ahead of a full EBITDA recovery.

WF price target hikes: Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) to $14 from $10, Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) to $101 from $90, DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) to $9 from $4.75, Hyatt (NYSE:H) to $68 from $55, Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) to $94 from $81, Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) to $17 from $11, Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) to $6.00 from $3.25, Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) to $127 from $105, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) to $19 from $9.50, Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) to $13 from $6, Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) to $58 from $40, RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) to $15 from $7.75, Sunston Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) to $12 from $9, Service Properties (NASDAQ:SVC) to $13 from $5, Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) to $14 from $8.