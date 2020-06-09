Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) announces recent developments, including rapid development of COVID-19 antibody test based on its innovative MosaiQ platform and several commercial MosaiQ contracts.

The first customer contract was signed shortly after the CE marking and the Company entered into several more contracts with customers in Europe and the U.S.

A CE Mark was obtained for the company's initial Serological Disease Screening (SDS) microarray.

Transfusion Dx Expanded Immunohematology (IH) Field Trials have restarted following COVID-related delays.

Submission of the expanded IH microarray in Europe is expected in Q4 CY2020 followed by the U.S. submission in H1 CY2021. The European submission of the expanded SDS microarray is expected in H2 CY2021.

Total product sales of Alba by Quotient reagents for FY March 31, 2021 is expected in the range of $32M to $34M.

Average monthly cash use for operations for FY 2021 is expected in the range of $5M to $6M.

Alba by Quotient product sales in Q1 2021 is expected in the range of $8.4M to $8.9M.