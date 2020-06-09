Apple announcing Mac chips at WWDC - Bloomberg

When Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) virtual WWDC kicks off on June 22, the tech giant will announce its move to in-house Mac chips, according to Bloomberg sources.

Announcing the shift away from Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) chips at the annual conference would give developers time to adjust before the new Macs launch in 2021.

Codenamed Kalamata, the collection of at least three new processors will be manufactured by TSMC with underlying architecture from SoftBank's Arm.

Apple's chip development group reportedly decided to move on from Intel after the annual chip performance improvement slowed.

Apple only holds about 10% of the PC market, but the company's shift away from Intel for the premium Mac products could prompt other PC makers to consider their options.