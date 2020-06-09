Nano cap Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEMKT:CANF) is up 14% premarket on robust volume on the heels of its announcement that the FDA has provided guidance regarding the potential use of Piclidenoson to treat COVID-19 patients. The company says the information allows it to proceed with an IND filing for the indication.

If the FDA signs off on the IND, it will launch a Phase 2 trial comparing Piclidenoson to standard-of-care treatment in COVID-19 patients with moderate-to-severe symptoms.

Can-Fite is currently developing the A3AR agonist for rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.