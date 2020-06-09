Expecting a surge in demand, KeyBanc upgrades Wix (NASDAQ:WIX) from Sector Weight to Overweight with a $250 price target.

Analyst Josh Beck thinks the rising demand for online content and commerce initiatives will improve the "adoption and reach of the Wix platform."

Beck lifts his revenue estimates to $970M for 2020 and $1.2B for 2021.

Related: Last month, Wix reported Q1 results with net premium subscription adds up 207% in April due to the coronavirus pandemic.