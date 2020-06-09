It was a bit of a victory lap for Ron Baron during his appearance on CNBC this morning.

The long-time Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) proponent thinks shares will hit $2,000 or $3,000 in five years, which would be a ten-bagger for his current stake and would put the long-term chart on Tesla in some rarified air.

Remarkably, he sees a path to $1T in revenue for Tesla in ten years. Baron's only regret based on his comments seems to be not having more money to put into Tesla beyond the 1.62M shares his funds already hold.