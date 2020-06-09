Oppenheimer raises its rating on Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) to Outperform from Perform.

Analyst Brian Nagel: "Dynamics within the US consumer and retail landscapes have shifted dramatically, amid headwinds emanating from the COVID-19 crisis, domestically and abroad. While we remain concerned with longer-term potential for direct-to-consumer offerings at leading brands to, in part, undermine Dick’s Sporting Goods as a distribution mechanism, we are increasingly optimistic, nearer term, that DKS is well-positioned to capitalize upon changing, if not strengthening, demand trends in sporting goods."

Nagel goes on to say that a still discounted DKS valuation under-appreciates meaningfully an improving fundamental outlook for the chain in upcoming quarters.

The firm sets its Q2 EPS estimate at $0.64 vs. $0.59 consensus and sees FY21 EPS of $3.54.

Oppenheimer's 12-month to 18-month price target of $52 reps more than 30% upside potential for shares.