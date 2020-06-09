Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) will collaborate with Oxford, England-based Evox Therapeutics on potential treatments of neurological disorders. The partnership will leverage Evox's proprietary DeliverEX platform to develop RNA interference and antisense oligonucleotide drug payloads for up to five targets.

Evox will be responsible for exosome engineering aimed at brain/CNS targeting, drug loading and analytics and some in vitro assay development. Lilly will take over after the completion of preclinical proof-of-concept studies.

Lilly will pay Evox $20M upfront, research funding for three years, up to $1.2B in milestones and tiered royalties up to low-double digits on net sales. Lilly will also invest $10M in Evox in exchange for a convertible bond.