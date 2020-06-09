Expecting accelerating subscriber growth in 2021, Morgan Stanley initiates Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) with an Overweight rating and $103 price target, a 15% upside.

Analyst Lauren Cassel: "As singles crave human interaction in a post COVID world, we model accelerating 2021 sub growth."

The analyst sees a long runway for growth thanks to demographic tailwinds.

Cassel notes that the stock isn't inexpensive, but the analyst calls Match the "only way to play online dating in the public market."