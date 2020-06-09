Oppenheimer lifts estimates on Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN) after taking in the restaurant company's recent update.

The firm now sees 2020 EPS of $0.55 vs. $0.51 prior and $0.54 consensus, as well as 2021 EPS of $0.71 vs. $0.67 prior and $0.67 consensus. The price target is raised to $26 from $23.

Outperform-rated Wendy's is called an actionable pick by Oppenheimer and top sector idea. "With valuation rebounds across the group having already unfolded, we are attracted to WEN's model for its overlooked bottom-up drivers and superior risk/reward path against consensus estimate," writes analyst Brian Bittner.