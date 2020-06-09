Cooper Tire (NYSE:CTB) has launched two new 19.5-inch tires, the Roadmaster RM170+ steer tire (left) and Roadmaster RM257 drive tire (right), for the final mile, pick-up and delivery, and emergency vehicle tire segments.

“We continue to enhance our products by bringing new technology to our Roadmaster brand,” said Gary Schroeder, Executive Director of Cooper’s Global Truck and Bus Tire Business. “Small fleets and owner operators – in a variety of applications requiring 19.5-inch tires – can move into these tires and receive excellent performance at a price that will help keep operating costs low. They’re designed for improved handling and longer wear over their predecessors, and built tough to meet the demands of intracity deliveries.”