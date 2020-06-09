OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) announces that the Japan Phase 3 trial of somatrogon in 44 treatment-naïve Japanese pre-pubertal children with pediatric growth hormone deficiency (GHD) met its primary and secondary objectives.

The study demonstrated that the efficacy and safety of somatrogon administered weekly was comparable to GENOTROPIN (somatropin) administered once-daily as measured by annual height velocity after 12 months.

The least squared means for the annual height velocity was higher in the somatrogon group (9.65 cm/year) than in the GENOTROPIN group (7.87 cm/year).

Similarly, greater change in height standard deviation score from baseline at 12 months was observed for somatrogon group (0.94) compared to GENOTROPIN group (0.52).

Most adverse events were mild to moderate and weekly somatrogon administration was generally well-tolerated.

In 2014, Pfizer and OPKO entered into a worldwide commercialization agreement for somatrogon for the treatment of GHD.

