Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) says comparable sales growth for the 873 Chili's open as of the week ending June 3 was -11%. Chili's has retained more than 70% of off-premise sales after dining rooms have reopened
Comparable sales were down 25.6% at company-owned locations for the week ending June 3 as sales have steadily improved from the -45.9% mark for the week ending April 29.
As a result of increased sales and disciplined expense management, the company is now generating average weekly positive cash flow. Brinker notes that it's current with all rent obligations.
Shares of Brinker are down 4.55% premarket to $28.50.