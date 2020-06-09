Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) says comparable sales growth for the 873 Chili's open as of the week ending June 3 was -11%. Chili's has retained more than 70% of off-premise sales after dining rooms have reopened

Comparable sales were down 25.6% at company-owned locations for the week ending June 3 as sales have steadily improved from the -45.9% mark for the week ending April 29.

As a result of increased sales and disciplined expense management, the company is now generating average weekly positive cash flow. Brinker notes that it's current with all rent obligations.