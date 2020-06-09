Verso (NYSE:VRS) says it will indefinitely idle paper mills in Duluth, Minn., and Wisconsin Rapids, Wis., starting this summer, citing the accelerated decline in demand for graphic paper due to COVID-19.

The moves will mean layoffs for ~1,000 employees; the company had 3,700 employees at year-end 2019.

Verso says it will explore alternatives for both mills, including offering for sale, closing permanently or restarting if market conditions improve.

"It is critical that we maintain a healthy balance sheet and focus on cash flow, while balancing our supply of products and our customers' demand," the company says.