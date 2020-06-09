Organigram Holdings (NASDAQ:OGI) has entered into a multi-year agreement for supply of dried flower to Israel’s Canndoc Ltd.

Under the terms of agreement, the Company will provide a guaranteed 3,000 kg of dried flower product to Canndoc by December 31, 2021 for processing and distribution into the Israeli medical market, and may provide an additional 3,000 kg during the same time period at Canndoc’s option.

The agreement provides for a tiered pricing scheme and the exact value will vary depending on factors such as potency and product mix.

Organigram will also have an opportunity to launch branded medical products with Canndoc in Israeli and EU markets wherein Canndoc will have exclusivity and related rights within Israel for a period of approx. 7.5 years.