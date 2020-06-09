Northland cuts Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) from Outperform to Market Perform with an $11 price target, citing the "limited wallet share expansion" opportunity.

Analyst Nehal Chokshi: "There is limited wallet share expansion left for CLDR, making it difficult for CLDR to sustain the current high teens expansion rate for multiple more years with large enterprises."

The analyst says that new customer acquisitions won't accelerate for several quarters due to competitive pressure, while the net expansion dollar rate won't rebound from the current levels.

Cloudera shares are down 2.3% pre-market to $9.88.

