HD Supply Holdings (NASDAQ:HDS) reports mixed FQ1 results that missed on EPS but beat on revenues.

Operating income was $121M (-28.8% Y/Y).

Adjusted net income was $108M (-24.5%).

HD Supply’s combined liquidity was $797M, comprised of $147M in cash and cash equivalents and $650M of additional available borrowings.

Preliminary net sales in May were ~$431M (-7.3% Y/Y); Preliminary May y/y average daily net sales decline by business segment was 13.4% in Facilities Maintenance and 1.4% in Construction & Industrial.

It will also not be providing a second quarter 2020 or fiscal full year 2020 outlook in light of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

