Thirty-day delinquency rates on automotive loans fell to 1.93% in Q1 2020 from 1.98% in the year-ago quarter, according to Experian's State of the Automotive Finance Market Report.

Sixty-day delinquency rates ticked down to 0.67% from 0.68%.

Keep in mind that the COVID-19 national emergency wasn't declared until Mid-March, so much of Q1 wasn't affected by the economic shutdowns that occurred to slow the spread of the virus.

Also consumers likely leveraged financial resources and assistance programs, such as stimulus checks, to manage finances, "so its true impact may not be evident until the months ahead," said Melinda Zabritski, Experian’s senior director of automotive financial solutions.

During the quarter, average new vehicle loan amount reached $33,739 and average used vehicle loan amount was $20,723.

The average new vehicle monthly payment rose to $569 in Q1 2020 from $554 in Q1 2019; average used vehicle monthly payment increased to $397 vs. $391 a year earlier.

Auto lender tickers: ALLY, SC, CACC