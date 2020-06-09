CytoSorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) secures Defense Health Agency Small Business Technology Transfer ("STTR") Phase III contract worth $2.89M over 2 years, to advance its HemoDefend-BGA plasma and whole blood adsorber to human clinical trials.

The program is being funded by the U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command.

The HemoDefend-BGA filter enables "universal plasma", or plasma that can be administered to anyone regardless of blood type, and to improve the safety of whole blood transfusions, by the rapid and efficient removal of anti-A and anti-B antibodies from these two blood products.

An advanced HemoDefend-BGA prototype was developed previously under the prior STTR Phase II program.