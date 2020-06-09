Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) is upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Bank of America, which says this worst is over for the company and it sees a line of sight to generating free cash flow.

BofA analyst Doug Leggate estimates Occidental will generate free cash flow totaling ~$7B during the rest off 2020 and 2021.

Also, Raymond James reiterates its Strong Buy rating, forecasting a 9% free cash flow yield for 2021 and saying asset sales could become realistic again as the oil environment improves.