Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) shareholders approved reducing the firm's minimum asset coverage ratio to 150% from 200% at its annual meeting yesterday.

The change is effective as of today.

ORCC over time plans to target a debt-to-equity range of 0.90x-1.25x and will maintain its direct origination strategy with no change to its investment philosophy.

"This greater flexibility will enhance our ability to support our existing portfolio companies and selectively originate new investments, which in turn will allow us to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns to our shareholders," said CEO Craig W. Packer.