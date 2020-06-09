Wanda Sports up 3% after Q1 results beat

Jun. 09, 2020 9:34 AM ETWSGBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor5 Comments
  • Wanda Sports (WSG) reported Q1 decline of 25.6% Y/Y to $180.3M (€163.7M); Revenue by segments: Spectator Sports $154M (-28% Y/Y); DPSS $25.2M (+6% Y/Y); and Mass Participation $1.1M (-78% Y/Y).
  • Gross profit increased 8% Y/Y to $63.7M (€57.8M), mainly due to a favorable sports events calendar.
  • Q1 gross margin improved by 1,093 bps to 35.4%.
  • Adj. EBITDA from continuing operations was $20.7M (26.6% Y/Y); and margin declined by 20 bps to 12.6%
  • Net cash from operating activities was $16.98M.
  • Company is expecting to further increase liquidity position with net proceeds of ~€345M to €363M from the closing sale of The IRONMAN Group.
  • As of March 31, 2020, Company had total cash and cash equivalents of $217.9M (€197.8M).
  • Previously: Wanda Sports EPS beats by $0.14, beats on revenue (June 9)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.