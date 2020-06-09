Wanda Sports up 3% after Q1 results beat
Jun. 09, 2020 9:34 AM ETWSGBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Wanda Sports (WSG) reported Q1 decline of 25.6% Y/Y to $180.3M (€163.7M); Revenue by segments: Spectator Sports $154M (-28% Y/Y); DPSS $25.2M (+6% Y/Y); and Mass Participation $1.1M (-78% Y/Y).
- Gross profit increased 8% Y/Y to $63.7M (€57.8M), mainly due to a favorable sports events calendar.
- Q1 gross margin improved by 1,093 bps to 35.4%.
- Adj. EBITDA from continuing operations was $20.7M (26.6% Y/Y); and margin declined by 20 bps to 12.6%
- Net cash from operating activities was $16.98M.
- Company is expecting to further increase liquidity position with net proceeds of ~€345M to €363M from the closing sale of The IRONMAN Group.
- As of March 31, 2020, Company had total cash and cash equivalents of $217.9M (€197.8M).
- Previously: Wanda Sports EPS beats by $0.14, beats on revenue (June 9)