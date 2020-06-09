Seeing continued demand strength ahead, Wells Fargo lifts its Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) target from $2,725 to $3,000 and maintains an Overweight rating.

Analyst Brian Fitzgerald: "While we note ramping local fulfillment capabilities and exceptionally strong e-commerce data pts from omnichannel retail competitors, we nonetheless expect that AMZN is likely to benefit from exceptionally strong e-commerce demand in 2Q, likely extending into 2H20."

The analyst expects customers to shift back to prioritizing rapid deliveries as the pandemic-related lockdowns ease up and work and school schedules grow more hectic.