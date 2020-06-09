SeaWorld expected to outperform peers

  • SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS -2.0%) is on watch with the company's parks in both Orlando and Tampa scheduled to open on Thursday. Per the company's website, SeaWorld isn't taking reservations on Tuesdays and Thursdays after the initial opening date.
  • Checking in on the sector, B. Riley FBR lifts its price target on SeaWorld to $29 from $17 on a slightly higher EBITDA multiple.
  • Analyst Eric Wold says the firm continues to believe that the regional theme park group could benefit from both pent-up demand from families that have been isolated at home and the weakened economy.
  • B.Riley's PT on SeaWorld reps 44% upside on Buy-rated SeaWorld and is above the average sell-side PT of $18.00.
