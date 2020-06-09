Arizona re-activates hospital emergency plan after COVID-19 cases jump

Arizona is activating its hospital emergency plan for a second time as COVID-19 cases continue to increase in the state after it started reopening businesses.

Since the state's stay-at-home order expired on May 15, COVID-19 cases more than doubled to 27,678 as of Monday.

“If we continue for the next several weeks like we have the past few, it’s very possible that we’ll run out of capacity in our hospitals and ICUs sometime in early July,” said Joe Gerald, program director for public health policy and management at the University of Arizona’s Zuckerman College of Public Health, told local TV station KPNX.