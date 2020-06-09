Stocks retreat as valuations looking stretched

Stocks slide into the red following yesterday's rally that erased all of the S&P 500's losses for 2020; Dow -1% , S&P -0.8% , Nasdaq -0.2% .

The market's run higher is in large part thanks to confidence about the reopening of the U.S. economy and a barrage of government stimulus, but some investors are starting to wonder if the move has gone too far too fast.

The speculative trades that have led the latest rise on optimism about the reopening of the economy have started lower today, as United Airlines and Delta Air Lines each dropped more than 10%, and Cruise lines Carnival and Royal Caribbean fell at least 7.5%.

European bourses trade broadly lower, with U.K.'s FTSE -1.8% , Germany's DAX -1.6% and France's CAC -1.5% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -0.4% but China's Shanghai Composite +0.6% .

In the U.S, 10 of the 11 S&P sectors start lower, led by energy ( -4.2% ); only health care ( +0.1% ) is eking out a gain.

U.S. Treasury yields are tumbling, with the 10-year note down 7 bps to 0.81%.