BeyondSpring (BYSI -0.8% ) announces that its PROTECTIVE-2 (Study 106) Phase 2 superiority trial for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia (CIN) shows that Plinabulin, in combination with Neulasta improves dose and regimen compliance in patients treated with docetaxel, doxorubicin and cyclophosphamide (TAC Chemotherapy) compared to Neulasta alone.

No (0%) patients in the Plinabulin + Neulasta arm downgraded chemotherapy from the TAC regimen to the TC regimen versus 18.2% in Neulasta arm – p < 0.05.

TAC with an objective response rate at 83% is a more effective chemotherapy regimen than TC with an ORR at 42%.