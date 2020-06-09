Cruise line stocks are down sharply in early trading after health officials in Florida warn on a spike in COVID-19 cases over the last week.

Of note, hospitalizations and fatalities in the state are also showing a bump. There are some concerns about the increase in general activity around Memorial Day, as well as the recent protests.

BK Asset Management's Boris Schlossberg was talking down the sector on CNBC today.

"By the time they open up the cruise ship offers, which will be August, if we’re running at 2,000-3,000 Covid infections per day in Florida, I think you’re going to see a much greater dampening of enthusiasm towards that trade. So, I am not at all a buyer of this rebound in travel," he warned.