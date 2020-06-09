The first patient has been dosed in an open-label 402-subject Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating Karyopharm Therapeutics' (KPTI -2.0% ) lead drug selinexor, compared to standard-of-care treatment, in patients with newly diagnosed or recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive type of cancer in the brain or spinal cord.

The primary objectives in the first phase are identifying the maximum tolerated dose and the recommended dose for the second phase.

The primary endpoints of the second phase are overall survival and progression-free survival.

The estimated completion date is January 2023.