IAC sets up sales of Match Group shares for separation

IAC (IAC -0.9% ) has set agreements with a number of third-party investors for the sale of Class M shares of Match Group (MTCH -0.7% ), in connection with the two companies' pending separation.

The completion of that deal would change the Class M shares into common stock of the post-split Match.

The agreements announced today provide for the sale of about 17M shares of Class M stock at $82/share (equivalent to $85/share, adjusted for $3/share merger consideration payable to Match shareholders). Proceeds are about $1.4B, to be transferred to IAC Holdings ("New IAC").

The separation will result in IAC being renamed Match Group ("New Match") and owning the businesses of Match and certain IAC financing units, and IAC Holdings ("New IAC") being renamed IAC/InterActiveCorp and owning IAC's other businesses.

Wrapping up the separation depends on approvals from IAC and Match shareholders at meetings set for June 25.