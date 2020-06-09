BTIG starts off coverage on The RealReal (REAL +2.3% ) with a Buy rating on a call tied to the long-term value.

"We acknowledge 2020 will be a lost year for REAL financially, but in the long run we believe REAL belongs in the group of pandemic winners as we expect the shift in consumer behavior will ultimately lead to a larger online luxury resale industry and a stronger REAL. Near term, we believe REAL is rapidly adapting its supply chain to the post-COVID reality and we anticipate positive GMV growth in Holiday 2020, exceeding current guidance."

REAl has underperformed broad retails ETFs so far this year and the Amplify Online Retail ETF.