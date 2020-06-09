Zillow Group (Z -3% , ZG -2.8% ) has resumed buying homes in six more markets after pausing the sales in March.

It's resumed home buying activity in Atlanta; Dallas; San Antonio; Austin, Texas; San Diego and Sacramento, Calif.

That brings Zillow Offers activity back up to speed in 15 total markets, of 24 markets suspended on March 23 due to housing market uncertainty and public health concerns.

Zillow Offers revenues grew more than sixfold in its most recent earnings report, to $769.1M of the company's total $1.13B in revenues.