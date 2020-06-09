PG&E (PCG -6.6% ) says it plans to sell its San Francisco headquarters and relocate to Oakland, a move aimed at cutting costs after the company exits bankruptcy.

PG&E said any net gains realized from a sale would be passed on to customers; one broker estimate last year implied the San Francisco property could fetch more than $1B, but it is unclear how the market has changed given the coronavirus outbreak.

The company plans to lease its new building in Oakland with the option to purchase the property from developer TMG Partners.