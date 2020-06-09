Safe Bulkers (SB -9.3% ) net revenues for Q1 decreased by 5% to $45.7M, despite the additional revenues from scrubber fitted vessels, due to trade disruptions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vessel operating expenses increased by 16% Y/Y to $17.8M.

Voyage expenses increased 340% Y/Y to $13.2M, due to increased vessel repositioning expenses and higher loss on bunkers sales.

Daily vessel operating expenses increased by 15% Y/Y to $4,771.

Adj. EBITDA to net revenue margin declined 3,098 bps to 20.6%.

Time charter equivalent revenue declined 28.2% Y/Y to $32,512 and time charter equivalent rate too declined 26% Y/Y to $9,089.

Shore operations have reopened since May 4, 2020.

As of March 31, 2020, the company had liquidity of $145.7M consisting of $92.6M in cash and bank time deposits, $16.7M in restricted cash, $10M available under the unsecured revolving credit facility and $26.4M secured.

Debt before deferred financing costs was $610.1M and consolidated leverage was 63%.

