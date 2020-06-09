In a regulatory filing, Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) says that its financial outlook for FQ3 has improved since April 29.

Since then, the Company’s Breast and Skeletal businesses have performed in line with expectations, and the Surgical business has begun to recover more rapidly than forecast.

The company forecasts FQ3 Diagnostics revenue to grow 20-25% (Y/Y), Breast and Skeletal Health revenue to decline 30-35%, and Surgical revenue to decline 65-70%.

HOLX says that the pandemic remains highly uncertain, and therefore cannot quantify the longer-term financial effects.

SEC Form 8-K