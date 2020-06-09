Seeking Alpha
Energy  | On the Move

Whiting Petroleum seen 'collapsing back down to earth' at Hindenburg

|About: Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL)|By: , SA News Editor

Whiting Petroleum (WLL -31.8%) plunges after shares more than quadrupled in the previous two sessions.

Hindenburg Research says it is shorting Whiting "because we think its equity is worth less than $0.60. It is simple math: equityholders will only get 3% of the new company plus warrants."

"With bonds at 20 and with its disclosure statement likely to be confirmed with a week, retail investors piling into this 'hot bankruptcy play' will quickly realize what happens to equity in bankruptcy."

Whiting filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on April 1.