Whiting Petroleum (WLL -31.8% ) plunges after shares more than quadrupled in the previous two sessions.

Hindenburg Research says it is shorting Whiting "because we think its equity is worth less than $0.60. It is simple math: equityholders will only get 3% of the new company plus warrants."

"With bonds at 20 and with its disclosure statement likely to be confirmed with a week, retail investors piling into this 'hot bankruptcy play' will quickly realize what happens to equity in bankruptcy."

Whiting filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on April 1.