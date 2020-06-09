With gravity setting in just a bit, Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) is down 8.55% in morning trading and off more than 27% from the premarket session high.

The short interest in Nikola is about 1.38% of total float, but that percentage could move higher as the electric/fuel cell truckmaker has all the appearance of becoming a battleground stock.

An interesting thing about Nikola is that it stated in May that it doesn't expect to develop production plans until it strikes a deal with an established OEM. Inquiring minds would like to know where that may lead.

